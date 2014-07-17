D&AD 2015 awards open for entries

The 2015 D&AD Awards – the annual global celebration of the very best design work – is now officially open for entries.

Leading agencies from around the world will now be gathering their best work from the past year in the hope of recognition in the 53rd awards. And this year there are a number of new sub-categories to reflect a changing creative landscape.

Changes from previous years include the following:

A new category of Branded Film Content & Entertainment, plus a sub-category of Tactical Branded Film Content & Entertainment.

The White Pencil – Creativity for Good award has expanded from two to five subcategories. The jury now distinguishes between work for NGOs and brands across both advertising & marketing communications and design. Plus there's a Service Innovation subcategory to "recognise service products that seek to build brands and businesses by doing good".

Innovation sub-categories have been added to Packaging Design, Product Design and Radio Advertising. Innovation in media is also recognised through the revamped Integrated & Innovative Media jury.

The TV & Cinema Advertising category is renamed as Film Advertising and features a new Tactical sub-category for film advertising that features a real-time, rapid reaction to breaking news. There is also a new sub-category Casting for Film Advertising within Film Advertising Crafts.

There are now seven sub-categories within Music Videos, with the addition of two new sub-categories, Direction and Production Design for Music Videos.

Work entered into the 2015 D&AD Awards must have been commercially released between 1 January 2014 and 28 February 2015 in genuine response to a client brief. Submissions need to be made by 18 February 2015.

The Awards cost from £85 to enter, and all entries before 29 October 2014 will save 10 per cent. Freelancers and sole traders who are members of D&AD are eligible to receive a 20 per cent discount. And you can check out.

How do you feel about awards? Have your say in the comments!