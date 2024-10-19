Be afraid – Meta's testing its AI Movie Gen tool with the makers of Paranormal Activity and Five Nights at Freddy's

Public access might be coming sooner than we thought.

An image from Blumhouse Productions movie Five Nights at Freddy&#039;s
(Image credit: Blumhouse Productions)

Blumhouse Productions is known for making terrifying movies on a tight budget. Now the horror movie studio behind the likes of Paranormal Activity, Five Nights at Freddy's and BlacKkKlansman is working with Meta to test Meta Movie Gen, the AI video generator that the owner of Facebook and Instagram revealed earlier this month. And that could be a scary combination.

Select creatives are taking part in the pilot, including Casey Affleck from I’m Still Here and Light of My Life, Aneesh Chaganty, and the Spurlock Sisters, who are part of Blumhouse’s first annual Screamwriting Fellowship. Aneesh has already produced a video using Meta's AI tool in which he says he was all against AI until he realised that his ten-year-old self would have loved it for his homemade movies.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

