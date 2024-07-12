Creepy big brand experiment shows how far AI art has come

(And how far it has to go).

(Image credit: 10 Days / AI-generated)

We know that AI image generators have been getting better, producing more realistic and accurate imagery. Now, the repetition of an experiment from a couple of years ago shows just how much.

We reported back in 2022 on a London agency's experiment in which it tried to use of AI image generation to create ads for famous brands. The results were terrifying. Two years on, the same agency has repeated the exercise to see how AI art has improved. The conclusion? It's still terrifying, but perhaps in a different way.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

