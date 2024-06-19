AI finds optical illusions just as mind-boggling as we do

News
By
published

Its interpretations are "surprisingly humanlike".

Coca-Cola optical illusion that appears to show a red Coca-Cola can on a striped background
(Image credit: Akiyoshi Kitaoka via X)

We've already established that AI is capable of generating impressive optical illusions, but how effectively can large language models identify those that manage to trick the human eye? About as effectively as we can, suggest recent studies.

Tools including GPT-4V and Google Gemini have been tasked with examining various types of visual illusions, with the results proving that AI "seems to fall for many the same visual deceptions that fool people". For more AI content, take a look at our recent AI Week coverage.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles