Awesome animated GIFs celebrate skate culture

You all need that outlet to create without the client or the deadline

As a professional creative, you sometimes need a break from your 'work' creative and need some 'personal' creative. Basically, a time to have fun with your talents without the client or the deadline. New York based designer Freddy Arenas has produced these brilliantly colourful animated illustrations during his spare time.

"I use the Sweatshop as a place to share my personal and self motivated illustrations and to experiment with animations in the form of loops. I tried to balance the amount of professional work and the kind of work you could find in this blog. I think it helps me define my vision as a director," Arenas explains.

"It's always difficult to do this, finding the time after coming back from the office or over the weekend when everyone else is out and about. But I look at it and feel really happy that I've put in the hours and that it's helping me define a directorial style that I can bring to my professional projects.

See more treats from the Sweatshop Tumblr.

Have you got a series of work that you'd like to share with us? Let us know in the comments box below!