Beautifully animated short film 'Stardust'

We couldn't believe our eyes when we stumbled upon this stunning CG animation from Dutch film production company PostPanic. Founded in 1997, they've been creating unique visual work for the international advertising, broadcast, retail, and music industries.

Working through a shared passion for live action, motion graphics, visual effects and 2D/3D animation, PostPanic have mouled their very own distinctive, visual style.

The Stardust story

The film was inspired by the death of PostPanic's good friend and graphic designer Arjan Groot, who died aged 39 on 16 July 2011 from cancer. The film tells the story of Voyager 1 (the unmanned spacecraft launched in 1977 to explore the outer solar system). The probe is the furthest man-made object from the sun and witnesses unimaginable beauty and destruction.

The film's story centers on the idea that in the grand scheme of the universe, nothing is ever wasted and it finds comfort in us all essentially being Stardust ourselves. Voyager represents the memories of our loved ones and lives that will never disappear.

A personal experience

Rozema says, "I wanted to show the universe as a beautiful but also destructive place. It's somewhere we all have to find our place within. As a director, making Stardust was a very personal experience but it's not intended to be a personal film and I would want people to attach their own meanings to the film so that they can also find comfort based on their own histories and lives."

Guy Amitai created the truly beautiful music for the film, with Jules Tervoort working as the producer and Ivor Goldberg as VFX supervisor.

