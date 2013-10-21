Behind the scenes of Cartoon Network's 20th anniversary video

Cartoon Network has given us some of the best modern cartoons. From Adventure Time to Dexter's Laboratory, the Powerpuff Girls to Cow and Chicken, there's no denying that the channel has produced a glittering array of inspirational programmes.

They also offer an extremely important platform to up-and-coming animators, illustrators and storytellers who's shows often go on to become huge hits. Last year, they celebrated their 20th anniversary and this video created by London based agency Golden Wolf aims to celebrate everything Cartoon Network.

Take a look behind the scenes of the music video with a bunch of work-in-progress bits from the production including style frames, storyboard frames and the very first animatic the agency created.

See more inspiring work over on the Golden Wolf website.

