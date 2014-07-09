Controversial Greenpeace video uses Lego against itself

To make sure they're speaking in Lego's language, Greenpeace has used the little bricks to create this controversial film, highlighting exactly how it feels about Lego being in partnership with Shell.

At just under two minutes, the short tells a sombre tail, with a beautiful arctic Lego scene quickly destroyed by a sea of black oil, which is ironically accompanied by a cover version of the Lego movie hit song 'Everything is awesome'.

As we're sure you're aware by now, we're huge fans of Lego here at Creative Bloq. So it's difficult to see it used to convey such a dark tale. But that's exactly the hard-hitting effect Greenpeace are going for, and, we have to admit, they've done it extremely well.