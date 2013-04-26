Disney/Pixar's stunning new trailer for Monster’s University

The new trailer for Monster’s University, Disney/Pixar’s latest animated adventure, promises chaos, colour and stunning animation in full HD glory.

Monster’s University tells the story of how Mike Wazowski and Sulley became friends. Check out the subtle differences in the design of the younger characters – the pair are smaller and thinner with rounder eyes, while Sully's fur is shiny.

The cast includes John Goodman, Billy Crystal and Helen Mirren, and marks the first prequel the company has produced. It’s also the first Pixar directorial feature for storyboard artist Dan Scanlon.

The film opens in the US on 21 June 2013 and the UK from 12 July. Watch the trailer here: