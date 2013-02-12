Doomed: a biological animation

When the weird and the wonderful collide, it can often produce some of the most creative work. This strange little film from El Señor Studio certainly had our creative taste buds tingling from start to finish. Plus, we think we're a little bit in love with the critters on show.

El Señor Studio is an animation production company, which was set up in June 2009. Founded by creator and director of award winning series Pocoyo, Guillermo García Carsí, the company sets out to produce his new and exciting motion projects.

Natural selection

'Doomed' was directed by Guillermo, and focuses on the failures of natural selection. We're faced with a set of strange creatures who seem doomed to an absurd and comical extinction, in the presence of the astonished gaze of the narrator.

There's also a backstory to said narrator, who was once a documentary star, but unfortunately for him, the good times are over. He is forced to accept this strange documentary, which he considers far below his potential.

It has won a series of awards including Best Comedy Fernand Raynaud prize as well as Best National Short Film Animayo. Watch and you'll be able to see why!

Have you come across an inspiring animation? Let us know in the comments box below!