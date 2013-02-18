Dot-to-dot 3D animated creation for British band Foals

Us is a multi-disciplinary award winning design and direction studio, whose work covers directing music videos/commercials, brand identity, printed literature, advertising, installations and web design/build. 2011 saw them receive the award for Best New Directors at the UK MVAs and Best Urban video for Numbers In Action.

This film for British band Foals was created in part from Motion Capture of data collected at Andy Serkis's Imaginarium studios - Taking the 'My Number' theme of the track quite literally, Us created a dot-to-dot world entirely in post, with a huge amount of devotion from the guys at the Electric Theatre Collective.

Medb Riordan took care of the production, whilst Dan Marum, Alexis Vallauri, Paul-Jules Alchie, Andy Le Cocq, Thomas Lemoine and Franck Pagnon worked on the 3D aspects.

