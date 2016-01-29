Go from beginner to expert with the Digital Animation Bundle

Whether you're looking at a career in design as your next step or you're already in the field and want to refresh your skills, the Digital Animation Bundle has the tools you need. Get it on sale for just $49 (approx. £34).

Inside the Digital Animation Bundle, you'll find three expert programs that will help you improve your animation projects. Everything you could want to do with computer-aided animation is capable with the help of programs like Poser Debut, Anime Studio Debut 11, and MotionArtist — three apps that are designed to bring your ideas to life.

The Digital Animation Bundle is valued at $150, but you can save a whopping 67% off the retail price. That means you'll pay just $49 (approx. £34) for a career-altering bundle!