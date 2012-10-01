Haisuinonasa: a geometric music video animation

Sometimes, creativity is best when you go right back to the basics and that's exactly what this animation has done. Using only monochrome colours and geometric shapes, the video is stunning in its simplicity.

Directed by Keita Onishi, 'Dynamics of the Subway' is an animation created for Haisuinonasa's latest single. Each note from the instruments is represented by a geometric shape in the animation; while these shapes move in sync with the song, they also form the parts that create the subway itself.

We especially loved how the shapes transform from 2D to 3D as the song goes on. We couldn't stop staring - can you?

