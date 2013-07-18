Brilliant animation puts fan girls in the spotlight

From Star Trek to Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter to Firefly, the most popular TV shows and movies each have their own family of devoted fans - some more hardcore than others.

Illustrator Leigh Lahav wanted to celebrate these fans - namely the girls - with this animated short entitled 'Fangirls'. Showcasing the lengths that these girls go to for their favourite shows, the animation provides a light-hearted look at their extreme emotions.

Not only did Lahav draw the cute and quirky characters, she also wrote the script and provided all of the voices, while backgrounds were supplied by Tom Trager. With a talent such as this, we think Lahav has just gained her own fangirl in us.

See more work from OnlyLeigh over on her website.

Have you seen an inspiring animation? Let us know in the comments box below!