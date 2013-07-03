Coraline team's inspiring new animated trailer

Some of the best 3D movies have come from the team at Laika. Best known for Coraline and last year's Paranorman, they're one of the best animation and stop-motion studios in the entire world. And their attention to detail and incredible talents have produced some of our favourite animated works ever.

So, we were pretty excited when this teaser trailer for their latest movie The Boxtrolls landed. Seemingly bashing parental sterotypes, the film sees an array of different families surrounding one very cute baby.

The animation and character design on show already has us excited. And the voice talents include Simon Pegg, Elle Fanning, Toni Collette and Ben Kingsley - what's not to love? Keep an eye on The Boxtrolls website for future trailers...

Like this? Read these!

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Download free textures: high resolution and ready to use now

Are you excited for The Boxtrolls? What's been your favourite animated movie of the year? Let us know in the comments box below!