First look at Marvel's new superhero movie

After the financial and critical success of Joss Whedon's Avengers Assemble, it was obvious that Marvel would be bringing some of its most popular characters back to the small screen - and this trailer for the new Iron Man and Hulk animation has been eagerly awaited. But does it offer everything fans hoped for?

Feature-length

Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United sees the unlikely pals battling to save the world once again. Shellhead and the Jade Giant team up against Zzzax, Abomination, Wendigos and more in an all-new feature-length animated adventure to be released on Blu-ray, DVD and digital on 23 April, 2013.

However, fan reaction has not been kind so far. Many have criticised the CGI as lacklustre, the tone as child-oriented, and the voice of Adrian Pasdar, standing in for the trusted tones of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, has not been universally popular.

Still, it's not all bad news for Marvel fans, as the trailer for the Iron Man anime movie Rise of Technovore is also out, and has attracted much more positive comments...

