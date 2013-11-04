3D short is super-weird and unsettling

Ratio is a personal project from Czech artist Murat Sayginer. In all honesty, we'd be lying to you if we told you we understood the idea behind it. But we do know, despite what it's about, it's brilliantly done.

"It started as an experiment and I was very happy with the results so I went on," Sayginer says. "The short is an abstract work and is open to many interpretations. I experimented on realism, I wanted to see how far you can go with appropriate textures and simple objects."

I wanted to see how far you can go with appropriate textures and simple objects

Over a period of three months, Sayginer developed the unusual, striking piece using Cinema 4D. "C4D's Physical Renderer was a must for the project. As well as features like the Clone Tool, Mograph, Attractor."

And he's got more in the pipeline. "I'm currently working on a second short film that is familiar to this one in terms of content," Sayginer says. We can't wait to see what he follows up this weird yet wonderful masterpiece with.

Sayginer used Cinema 4D's toolset to create the abstract piece

Words: Kerrie Hughes

Liked this? Read these!

Top free 3D models

Best 3D movies of 2013

Blender tutorials: ways to create cool effects

What do you make of Ratio? Let us know in the comments...