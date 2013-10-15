MTV geeks out with neon and smashed glass

MTV are known to have some of the best TV spots in the entertainment industry - creating inspirational animation and character design every year. This latest creation from London based animation production company Golden Wolf is do different.

"We got to geek out with neon and smashed glass in this spot we did for our friends at MTV UK as part of the branding for their Vs series," they explain. "The ident will play across a number of their channels over the coming months, exciting stuff!"

Creative director Ingi Erlingsson took the reigns on this one, with art director Ewen Stenhouse producing the beautiful execution. The music and sound design was taken care of by Wevi.

Read more about the project over on the Golden Wolf website.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen an inspiring TV spot? Let us know in the comments box below!