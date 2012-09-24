Paris vs New York: An animation

This 'tally of two cities' was directed and edited by art director Tony Miotto. Having worked with the likes of Warner Bros, Pampers, and Mars, Tony already has an impressive background.

The animation is based on the book of the same name by Vahram Muratyan, which has been described as, "a chic and humorous visual homage to two of the world's most iconic cities". Starting out as a brief travel blog, Paris vs New York became so popular that it was soon published complete with Muratyan's stunning graphics.

You talkin' to me?

The humourous comparisons of the city's most beloved landmarks, pop culture references, and food are showcased using these gorgeous graphics. On show are the likes of bagels vs baguettes, Depardieu vs De Niro and Quasimodo vs King Kong.

Have you seen any awesome animations? Let us know in the comments box below!