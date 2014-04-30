See the process behind this beautiful animated infographic

There's no right way in which you can create the perfect infographic; the art of data visualization allows for many creative solutions to making information sexy. But this animated infographic from Mauco Sosa, VeniVideoVici and Pedro Cobo is about as beautiful as they come.

"We were commissioned by CBRE to develop an infographic series based on a global real estate statistic report," they explain. "In order to do that, we developed a unique visual system to give the series its own personality, and to be used for the company in all further communications."

The result is and eye-catching and altogether wonderful execution in infographic design. It keeps the viewer interested whilst conveying the information that the client had asked for.

Find out more about the project over on the Behance page.

