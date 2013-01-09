Stunning animation walks through the ABC of architects

We love a good bit of architecture here at Creative Bloq, so this animation from Andrea Stinga and Federico Gonzalez was an instant favourite. Combining clever animation and gorgeous typography, the video works as an alphabetical list of the most important architects with their best known building.

The very best in buildings

The animation features the likes of Norman Foster, Arata Isozaki, Joseph Maria Olbrich, and Minoru Yamasaki. Sadly, a lot of beloved architects had to be left out, as the pair could only include one designer per letter. They also made an extra effort to include as many nationalities as possible.

The music featured in the video comes from Eugene C.Rose and George Ruble, entitled 'The Butterfly.' We can't wait to see what Andrea and Federico come up with next!

