Walrus short released into the wild

This animated short, 'Cooked', went down a storm at the 2010 Cannes film festival and has toured around the world's film festivals since, as well as being screened on Virgin Airlines. It tells the story of a love triangle between a walrus, a lobster and a sea lion who meet in an Arctic sauna and gym. This cute little animation is a joy to watch and we're thrilled it's now available to view online (until now it's been hidden behind a password on Vimeo).

Directed by Jens Blank as his graduation film for the UK's National Film and Television School, it features the voice talents of David Morrisey (The Walking Dead), Katherine Parkinson (Sherlock, The IT crowd), and Stephen Mangan (Episodes, Green Wing).

You can take a look at some behind-the-scenes photographs and designs on Blank's website.

