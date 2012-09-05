Charming stop-motion short 'Fashionably Late'

If the smooth and shiny perfection of contemporary CG animation leaves you cold, here's the perfect antidote.

Reminiscent of the BBC children's programmes of 1960s and 1970s, this short film by artist duo Lisa Graham and Denis Mallon uses stop-motion animation and starkly cut-out figures to tell a story about family, fashion, and fatality.

Innovative approach

Straddling the line between art and animation, the short was premiered at the Edinburgh Colony Of Artists Exhibition this weekend.

The pair also exhibited their sets, character models, props, costumes, and answered questions about what went into the production.

For more information, and to see the short film in its entirety, visit the Fashionably Late website.

