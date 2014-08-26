Forget flat design - check out these realistic icon designs

Do you prefer these realistic looking icons to flat design ones?

The trend of flat design still seems to be going strong and whilst there are some examples of flat design that work, there are some projects where a more realistic look works better. These iPhone app icons were created by design agency Ramotion, who decided to leave flat design at the door and instead go as realistic as possible.

Using a range of impressive illustrative techniques, the team have come together to create some of the most good-looking icon designs we've seen in a long time. Shadowing and sleek 3D execution allows the icons to really pop from the screen, showing us that sometimes flat design doesn't work best.

We've picked a few of our favourites here but you can check out the team's Behance page to see the full of range of realistic iPhone icon designs. Scroll down to see some original sketch ideas and the icon designs in a variety of sizes... could we be about to see a skeuomorphism revival?

Do you prefer these icon designs to the usual flat design offerings? Let us know in the comments box below!