Quick and easy photo editing on your iPad

Unless you're some kind of godlike photographic genius it's almost certain that even your best piece of still life photography will need a little bit of tweaking before you show it off to anyone. But how much do you need?

The basic tools in the iOS photo app are a bit, well, basic (it is not the best photo editor around), and at the other end of the scale is something like Photoshop Touch; powerful but probably a little heavy duty for when you just want to adjust some levels and drop in a filter.

Thankfully there's a middle ground in the form of Photoristic HD, an iPad image app that's just powerful enough to be quite useful without overloading you with features that you don't really want. It's all about the standard image adjustment tools (white balance, exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows, vibrance and saturation), with additional colour controls, a black and white mode, split toning and a hefty collection of presets for Instagram-style quick fixes.

It's fast and easy to use and can handle images up to 20 megapixels, and while they're not exactly giving it away it comes at a fairly reasonable price for its no-nonsense set of genuinely useful photo tools.

Key info

Works with: iPad

iPad Price: $4.99/£2.99

$4.99/£2.99 Developer: Georgii Kharchenko

Georgii Kharchenko Version: 1.0.2

1.0.2 App size: 14.5 MB

14.5 MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

