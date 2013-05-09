REVIEW: Cloze app for iPhone and iPad

Not a new idea, but Cloze is brilliantly executed, and its focus on Key People makes it genuinely useful.

You’d never know it from its name, but Cloze is designed to help you manage and improve online relationships with the important people in life.

It does this by presenting communication between you by email, and on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter in one unified inbox. Cloze automatically splits your contacts into two groups – Key People, and everyone else. It does this by allocating each of your contacts a score based on how often you communicate with them, the form that communication takes, how often they respond to you and the breadth of topics you discuss.

For anyone who feels overwhelmed by the deluge of tweets, Facebook posts and emails, Cloze is an excellent tool for monitoring the important stuff, while allowing you to ignore the rest. We’re not sold on the score system, but the automatic selection of Key People and Bulk Mail worked very well.

You'll find this review, and many more, in Tap! Magazine issue 28.

Key info