Path On app for iPhone and iPad

Path On is probably the best adding-text-to-photos tool around, but it’s still a little fiddly.

Path On lets you add funky text to photos in unique ways. You draw the path you’d like the words to take, then type in your message – the text then flows along the path.

The custom options are the real killer feature here, with you being able to adjust the font, the letter space, the alignment and much, much more. There’s a good range of fonts, and playing around is fast and easy. The photo filters are best avoided, but sharing your photo is easy.

However, actually drawing the paths is where things are less ideal. Drawing your own can result in bumps that ruin the flow of the text, while the presets are inflexible. Some proper line-drawing tools would make things a lot easier. Path On is probably the best adding-text-to- photos tool around, but it’s still a little fiddly.

You'll find this review, and many more, in Tap! Magazine issue 29.

Key Info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod

iPhone, iPad, iPod Price: $1.99/£1.49

$1.99/£1.49 Version: 1.2

1.2 App size: 23.4MB

23.4MB Developer: Peta Vision

Peta Vision Age rating: 4+

