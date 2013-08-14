Stripe Me app for iPhone and iPad

Stretch out the fun with this photo-elongation app and you too can earn your creative stripes.

One of the best photo apps? Maybe not, but do you want to out-stretch Modigliani? You certainly can with Stripe Me, an elongating photography app. Using either of your iOS device's cameras you essentially capture horizontal or vertical video footage, with half of the shot static and the rest manipulated by the recording.

The fun of creating giraffe-like necks and huge gaping gobs won't last forever, but if you start rotating static objects, you can acquire a neat spiral effect (hint: try experimenting with a Lazy Susan).

There are of course the usual plethora of filters and borders you can add to your shot afterward and sharing options to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Flickr and email, but we got error messages when we tried to save to our Camera Roll. You can save all of your pics in a Stripe Me gallery though, but there's no inner community to share to.

