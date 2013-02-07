Zombify yourself with this new Walking Dead app

We're big fans of The Walking Dead here at Creative Bloq, so when we heard that the world of zombies and design would be merging, we couldn't be happier! To mark the return of The Walking Dead on FOX, viewers can turn themselves into a photo-realistic Walker zombie with the official free app from AMC.

Simply import your photo to start the process

Ever fancied seeing yourself as a zombie? Well, that's where this fun app comes in handy. To use the Dead Yourself app, you simply take or import a photo and then edit the photo using the incredibly realistic zombie eyes, mouths, and props from the show.

The new series is arriving on 15 February, which means that even more props and features will be available for you to play with.

You can choose from a range of faces that feature in the show

The Walking Dead Dead Yourself app is available via The Walking Dead and FOX TV UK Facebook page, as well as available to Apple device users to download from iTunes.

Like this? Read these!

Have you zombified yourself? Post your pics in the comments box below!