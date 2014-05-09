Typography on the iPhone just got more beautiful

Are you paying to licence fonts from Hoefler & Co (the New York type foundry so respected and well-established it even owns the domain typography.com)? Then you'll be pleased to know you can now download them directly from said site and install them on your iOS 7 devices for free.

Once you've done that: using Safari on your iPad or iPhone, head over to your Font Library page. You'll see a list of fonts you've licensed for your computer, each with an add to device link that installs them directly into your mobile device.

It's a great way to beautify your iOS 7 interface, as well as apps that support fonts such as Pages, Numbers, and Keynote.

Pages on the iPad, using Tungsten, Gotham, Sentinel, Surveyor, and Whitney respectively

Of course if you've not already bought the fonts for other purposes, it's expensive way to upgrade your screen aesthetics. Although if looking at beautiful type every day is that important to you...