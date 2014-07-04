Topics

How to get a better Mac set-up for less money

By  

The guys at MacFormat review the new 'cheap' iMac and give some tips on how to get something even better for the same price.

Apple has introduced a new entry-level iMac, basically sticking a MacBook Air's processor and graphics card into a 21.5-inch all-in-one case (and at $1099/£899, Apple is charging $200/£150 more than a MacBook Air). For that sort of price, you'd expect it to be able to cope with most of the demands of the novice-to-amateur designer - but does it?

Here the MacFormat team explain its specifications, performance and value - and there are a few surprises along the way, including how to get an even better set-up for around the same price. The full review will be in issue 276 of MacFormat (out 15 July 2014), and you can try the magazine completely free in the award-winning interactive iPad edition; get it at http://macformat.com/ipad

See more articles

Topics

Apple

Related articles