How to get a better Mac set-up for less money

Apple has introduced a new entry-level iMac, basically sticking a MacBook Air's processor and graphics card into a 21.5-inch all-in-one case (and at $1099/£899, Apple is charging $200/£150 more than a MacBook Air). For that sort of price, you'd expect it to be able to cope with most of the demands of the novice-to-amateur designer - but does it?

Here the MacFormat team explain its specifications, performance and value - and there are a few surprises along the way, including how to get an even better set-up for around the same price. The full review will be in issue 276 of MacFormat (out 15 July 2014), and you can try the magazine completely free in the award-winning interactive iPad edition; get it at http://macformat.com/ipad