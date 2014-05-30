Is this the iPad all pro designers have been waiting for?

This concept shows you what the iPad Pro could look like

The iPad is already a favourite amongst designers, thanks to some of the best iPad apps offering up inspiration, tools and tips for almost any type of creative. There is never any shortage of rumours surrounding new iPads - just ask our colleagues at TechRadar and Mac Format - and the hottest rumour du jour is that Apple is preparing to announce an 'iPad Pro'; a larger, more powerful tablet that will be of real interest to professional designers.

Ramotion Inc - an iPhone app development company based in California - have showcased their own take on what the iPad Pro could look like in this gorgeous concept. Portraying a larger device as per the rumours, this concept also features some superb touches including the iSight camera hidden behind the Apple logo design, triple forward-facing cameras for volumetric 3D video calls, and a new MagSafe charger with built-in MacBook-style charge indicator.

Much of the details are pie-in-the-sky, and we're yet to know whether there will be an official iPad Pro, but this concept brings together many of the strongest rumours and likely features of a bigger, pro-spec iPad as well as proffering some novel improvements to Apple's existing slate. If Apple was to release something with similar specs to this, pro designers may have an alternative to the ubiquitous Wacom.

See the full concept over on the Ramontion Behance page.

