AROUND THE BLOQ: Awe-inspiring flip books, free fonts and much, much more!

Featuring logo designs, beautiful shapes and funny characters, check out these brilliant flip books to inspire you.

See behind the scenes of Disney’s new short film Paperman and find out about the new hybrid technique which results in a world seemingly sculpted out of sketches.

Creative Suite expert trainer Tony Harmer reveals the benefits of the Content Collector tool.

Where are the best places to go to download free fonts? Justin He of medleyweb.com reveals 25 websites where you can find quality typography that won't cost a penny.

A well-crafted icon can go a long way towards getting an app noticed. James Parker explains how to use Fireworks to create a design that’ll have an instant impact.

Want to get your site to the top of Google? Glenn Jacobs of Speedy SEO reveals 20 of the best tools to get you there.

Want to incorporate electronic printing into your next design project? We reveal all about special paper that accommodates conductive inks.