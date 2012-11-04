AROUND THE BLOQ: Halloween giveaway, web development tips and much more!

Looking for inspiration? We've put together a list of some of the best web design portfolios on Behance.com, the 'showcase and discover' creative network for designers.

In this tutorial, graphic designer Angus MacPherson walks through how to create an elegant modular alphabet using Illustrator's Snap To Grid command.

3D World and friends are giving away Halloween goodies for you to enjoy, from free training to great models. Here are four models for any Halloween scene, created exclusively for you by 3D World technical editor Rob Redman.

Professional developers share tips and tricks from an accumulated century of hard won experience.

From paper record players to interactive cookbooks, New York creative Kelli Anderson delights in the element of surprise.

For some, doodling is not considered to be a serious art form. But it often produces the most personal and stunning work created by an artist. Here are 20 great examples to inspire you.

Graphic designer Natasha McDiarmid talks about why rich life experiences are as important as design theory.