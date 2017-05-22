20 web designers to follow on Behance

Behance is a great place to find new work and creative inspiration from top web designers and agencies. But with so many of them to browse through, it can be difficult to know where to start. So to make things easy for you, we've done the hard work and picked 20 of the top web design portfolios that are definitely worth a look...

We love Marius's minimal and modern approach

Web designer, branding expert and art director Marius Roosendaal is based in Amersfoort, Netherlands. With over 28,000 followers on Behance, it's clear that many find his web design work an inspiration.

Roosendaal currently works as design director at AREA17, and was also part of the iPad app design process for MediaMonks. We love his simple and clean-cut approach to web design.

Michal is creative director for Polish agency Noeeko

Creative director Michal Sycz has been working in web design and branding for many years. Head of Noeeko in Warsaw, Poland, the company has created identities, branding and design for a host of clients. To take one example, Sycz created the website, character and interaction design for online game SoIntractive, which went on to become a FWA Site of the Day.

Clément Faydi is the lead designer at Behance

New York-based web designer Clément Faydi specialises in interaction and user interface design. He was part of the team that worked on the Adobe Creative Cloud project above, and is a popular choice when it comes to web design inspiration.

Now, you might notice that he's actually lead designer at Behance – but that's not why he's on this list. Faydi's portfolio showcases the talents that landed him this dream job: his obsession with clean, type-based minimalist design shines through.

Momkai worked on Red Bull Studio's super slick branding

Momkai is an independent, digital creative agency founded in November 2002. Based in Amsterdam, it combines clear design with solid technical realisation to create projects that inspire, inform and interact.

Working with the likes of Nike, Peugeot and Red Bull Studios, the studio has an impressive array of clients.

Martin creates well structured information design that is easy to use and fun to look at

Martin Oberhäuser is an award-winning information and interface web designer based in Hamburg, Germany. During his career, Oberhäuser has created websites for clients including Adidas, Audi, BMW, Cisco Systems, Deutsche Telekom, MySpace, Nokia, Samsung, Airbnb and IPG.

Working with a simple ethos of "creating well structured information design that is easy to use and fun to look at", Oberhäuser triumphs in the web design stakes.

This project really shows how interactive content can work for web design

For the past two and a half years, Maya Rioux has been working as associate creative director at Apple. Before this she was senior interactive art director at ALDO, and so we can't think of anyone better to learn from.

The above project was part of ALDO's sponsorship of Project Runway: Season 14. A collaborative effort with ALDO's creative team, the project included the creation of building a responsive mobile-first site on which users could play 'judge' after each episode. We think it's a great example of how interactive branding and web design can be a huge success.

Zack created this hugely successful multi-channel project for Johnnie Walker

After exploring the world and taking on as many internships as he could, Zach McCullough finally settled in New York in 2001 and is now working as principle designer at Behance.

The image above is from a multi-channel Johnnie Walker private tasting programme, which showed consumers how to organise an exclusive Scotch tasting event for they friends. The project began with a simple, elegant mail piece that formally invited customers to watch a video introduction teasing the new programme. A few weeks later, a follow-up email unveiled a private tasting and linked to the website, where customers could watch videos, download content and order a limited-edition private tasting kit. Very unique.

Adam's design background is in storyboard illustration and animation

Surprisingly, Adam Jesberger's design background lies in storyboard illustration and animation. He's currently working on the concept and design of web platforms and mobile experiences for premium global brands.

We particularly love this web and graphic design for Apple's Nike+ Active. It's fun and very user friendly.

We love Chris's ability to create striking themes for any movie website

Chris Wang was born and raised in Taipei, Taiwan, but is currently working in Los Angeles, California. He's worked on various projects for Microsoft, Lionsgate, Universal Pictures and the History Channel. In particular we love this colourful offering for The Lorax.

More recently, Wang has been working on several app designs. One of his personal projects, Meter, enables you to see and understand how much bills cost on a daily basis.

Higher has won a number of awards in web design

Higher is a brand experience agency based in Bratislava, Slovakia. Branding is a huge part of web design and these guys are ahead of the pack.

This campaign, for high-end retail chain Essentro, highlights the power of simple, consistent branding. The bleeding watercolour motif is used across all elements of the company's branding, from its website to headed paper, and T-shirts to cars.

Next page: 10 more inspirational portfolios to follow