How Gurihiru redesigned the legendary Osamu Tezuka's manga characters for a new audience

"There was a lot of pressure for us," says the Japanese creative team.

Unico Awakening; a blue small unicorn
Artist Osamu Tezuka is often referred to as the 'father of manga' and one of the greatest comic artists of all time, so you can imagine the pressure on an art team asked to redesign characters by the creator of Astro Boy. That's just what Japanese creative team Gurihiru were tasked with doing for the new kid-friendly reworking of Unico, a manga by Osamu Tezuka first published in 1976.

"There was a lot of pressure for us to work on a manga by Tezuka-sensei," says Gurihiru. "We really thought a lot about being a part of this project and took a long time until we answered."

