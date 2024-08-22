This artist makes mindblowingly realistic art in a drawing app

News
By
published

I can't believe these are 2D drawings.

There's a lot of talk these days about the photorealism of AI image generators like Midjourney and Flux, but sometimes we spot a artist whose work reminds us that humans can create even more realistic images through relatively traditional techniques.

The Japanese artist Nana creates incredibly lifelike 2D drawings using a fairly simple mobile app (see our pick of the best drawing apps for iPad Pro and the best digital art software for more options). The results have been stunning thousands of people online.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles