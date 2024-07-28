How to draw a scene in graphite

How-to
By
published

Drawing a whimsical aviation scene in graphite – from thumbnail to final.

Nik Henderson art
(Image credit: Nik Henderson)

Graphite has always been the go-to medium for me. I love the way it feels on paper, and the myriad of textures and techniques I can get from it. Working traditionally forces me to learn and adapt. I can’t simply undo a line or delete a layer: I have to work around my mistakes or confront them head‑on, and I find that so exciting!

In this workshop, you will see how I plan and build up my drawing in stages. I’ll show you my process for thumbnailing, rendering, and adding final touches.

Nik Henderson
Nik Henderson
Illustrator

Nik Henderson is a children’s book illustrator and an occasional vis dev artist. He studied illustration at SCAD and is represented by The CAT Agency.

