James Jean is one of the most creative artists working today, and creates with traditional techniques to create elegant, complex illustrations as well as using the best digital art software. His latest work for the new Lunar New Year Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a striking snake design, but what's the message behind the art?

James Jean is not new to branding campaigns, he worked on previous year's designs for Johnnie Walker and created one of our favourite posters for the film Everything Everywhere All At Once. But this year's art for Johnnie Walker is personal, with the artist describing it as a 'bridge between the past and the future' and enabled him to embrace his Asian heritage.

Born in Taipei and raised in New Jersey, James says he loved working on this project because he was able to embrace his Asian identity. He says, "Art should create connections, not only in the imagination and between people, but also create a bridge between past and future. I’m grateful to take my part in this continuum, of honouring tradition while showing a path forward, ever-evolving towards something new while paying deference to the past."

Read more of James' interview below

CB: What inspired your redesign of the Zodiac symbol? James Jean: I portrayed the snake shedding its skin to represent the idea of renewal and growth. The three snakes symbolise the attributes of wisdom, intelligence, and intuition, while also representing the past, present, and future. The snakes are constantly growing, transforming, and adapting to changing conditions. The snakes in the artwork are stylised and inspired by Chinese or East Asian decorative motifs rather than being a realistic depiction of a specific species. The intricate patterns, metallic textures, and vivid colours reference cloisonné, a Chinese art form used in decorative metalwork that became prominent during the Ming and Qing dynasties. The use of this style lends the piece a sense of elegance and cultural heritage. Serpents are often associated with wisdom, transformation, and power. They can symbolise renewal due to their ability to shed their skin, which you can see unfurling at various areas in the composition. In the Chinese zodiac, the snake is seen as enigmatic, intuitive, and wise, embodying both danger and beauty. The artwork also celebrates the snake’s duality – its capacity to enchant and threaten, signifying transformation, protection, and cosmic order. This duality and complexity also reflects the flavour and experience of drinking Blue Label.

CB: How do you balance traditional elements of the Zodiac sign, Lunar New Year and your style? JJ: With Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year, we wanted to create a snake that felt different, new and innovative - respect for the past but also looking into the future with optimism; in the same way that Johnnie Walker stands for progress through that incredible Keep Walking spirit.

CB: What themes or emotions did you aim to convey through your design and illustration? JJ: Since this is a global project, I’m grateful to be able to convey elements of my Asian identity in this artwork and share it abroad. Art should create connections, not only in the imagination and between people, but also create a bridge between past and future. I’m grateful to take my part in this continuum, of honouring tradition while showing a path forward, ever-evolving towards something new while paying deference to the past.

CB: Can you share details of the materials and techniques used to create this artwork? JJ: The image starts to reveal itself as I begin sketching. It’s almost like teasing form out of nothingness as I scratch the surface, the pencil marks grasping at a vague form or idea. When I use the eraser, it’s as if I’m carving away material from a sculpture. That’s part of the mystery and beauty of drawing and making art, to allow the process to reveal the voice within. Too much conscious effort and self-awareness can lead to paralysis. For me, I try to enter a state of flow and allow the drawing to emerge on its own. My focus was to create a piece of art that could be adapted to various scenarios. This meant that everything had to be created in separate layers, which was a bit of a challenge with my work, since it tends to be intricate with the colours being quite nuanced. My Photoshop files are very large, and managing all the different layers and effects can be difficult. I also must give credit to the designers, who are ultimately tasked with adapting the final artwork into multiple formats.

CB: How did the Johnnie Walker Blue Label brand influence the design, or what aspects of the brand inspired the artwork? JJ: The layers in Johnnie Walker Blue Label whisky served as a fascinating source of inspiration for me. Much like the intricate layers of flavour in the whisky, I aimed to create a visual experience with depth and complexity in my artwork. The synergy between the layers in the whisky and my artistic approach resulted in a harmonious blend, enriching the overall narrative of the Lunar New Year celebration. Johnnie Walker’s mantra ‘Keep Walking’ is a mantra that resonates deeply with me. It's a reminder to persevere, embrace challenges, and continuously evolve. In both life and art, it encourages me to explore uncharted paths, experiment with new techniques, and stay committed to the journey of self-discovery. I’ve loved this partnership with Johnnie Walker to celebrate the Year of the Dragon and the Year of the Snake. I believe my creative approach has reflected the core values of the brand - blending tradition with innovation.

CB: Were there any challenges to harmonising the Lunar New Year symbolism with the Johnnie Walker Blue Label brand's identity? JJ: When it came to this project, the collaboration process was quite smooth as Johnnie Walker provided me with ample freedom and supported my vision. The form of the serpent is very similar to the dragon, so I had to find a way to differentiate the Snake from last year’s Dragon, while maintaining the integrity of my artwork. To fuse with Johnnie Walker, an important binding element is the colour. It took some effort to adjust the art to achieve the right hue of blue to match the bottle and the various contexts through which the art would be presented. Also, I had to adjust the snake to wrap around not only the box but the bottle, so this required a fair bit of compositional engineering.

CB: What message or feeling do you hope people take away when they see or receive this special Lunar New Year edition? JJ: I hope they will be drawn in by the unconventional design of the snakes and be absorbed by the abundance of details in the scales and floral elements. With the decadent detailing and unfurling organic elements, I want the snakes to impart a sense of movement, growth, and transformation. The different patterns and textures represent the patchwork of influences that comprise us all, as well as the nuanced and layered flavours of Blue Label.