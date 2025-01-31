James Jean on his stunning Lunar New Year artwork - "it's a bridge between past and future"

Features
By
published

The story behind the new Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year campaign.

James Jean is one of the most creative artists working today, and creates with traditional techniques to create elegant, complex illustrations as well as using the best digital art software. His latest work for the new Lunar New Year Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a striking snake design, but what's the message behind the art?

James Jean is not new to branding campaigns, he worked on previous year's designs for Johnnie Walker and created one of our favourite posters for the film Everything Everywhere All At Once. But this year's art for Johnnie Walker is personal, with the artist describing it as a 'bridge between the past and the future' and enabled him to embrace his Asian heritage.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.