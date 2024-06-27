Final Fantasy art legend's poster for Lucca 2024 is a stunning tribute to the city's most famous son

News
By
published

And there are two more to come.

Lucca 2024 Comics and Games poster design
(Image credit: Lucca Comics and Games)

The Lucca Comics & Games festival has revealed the first of a trilogy of poster designs for this year's event, and it was designed by none other than the Japanese manga legend Yoshitaka Amano. The sumptuous illustration is a tribute to the Italian city of Lucca's most famous son, the composer Giacomo Puccini.

Amano has designed three posters for Lucca 2024, each inspired by a Puccini opera. The first, dubbed OUVERTURE, is dedicated to Tosca. Subsequent pieces will take inspiration from Madame Butterfly and Turandot (see our pick of the best poster designs for more inspiration).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles