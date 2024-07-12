New Game of Thrones cover designs use a traditional art technique to stunning effect

News
By
published

Who needs Winds of Winter?

New A Game of Thrones cover
(Image credit: GEORGE R.R. MARTIN)

George R.R. Martin, the author of Game of Thrones, has made an announcement. No, not the release date for Winds of Winter, I'm afraid, but the release of a new boxset of the first five books of his epic A Song of Ice and Fire series.

That might not be the news that fans of the unfinished series were waiting for, but the covers are quite beautiful, featuring gorgeous linocut artwork that extends over the spines (for more on cover design, see our piece on how to design engaging book cover art).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles