New Game of Thrones cover designs use a traditional art technique to stunning effect

George R.R. Martin, the author of Game of Thrones, has made an announcement. No, not the release date for Winds of Winter, I'm afraid, but the release of a new boxset of the first five books of his epic A Song of Ice and Fire series.

That might not be the news that fans of the unfinished series were waiting for, but the covers are quite beautiful, featuring gorgeous linocut artwork that extends over the spines (for more on cover design, see our piece on how to design engaging book cover art).

(Image credit: GEORGE R.R. MARTIN)

The new A Song of Ice and Fire boxset runs from A Game of Thrones to A Dance with Dragons and will be released in October. The covers are the work of linocut artist Mark Seekins and designer Tim Green, with art direction from David G. Stevenson. They make great use of the traditional technique of linocut art to create a raw, gritty quality for the series.

The process involved developing sketches and then carving the designs into blocks of linoleum for pressing onto paper to apply several layers of colours. The finished prints were then photographed and incorporated into the cover designs.

Meanwhile, a new ASOIAF sigil was created to put an emphasis on the series name using its initials. This features on each cover and on the black and gold case, connecting each individual cover illustration to the larger set. According to Martin's blog, the new designs aim to "capture the vastness of Westeros and the dangerous journey readers will encounter".

Some fans appreciate the new covers' departure from the association with the HBO TV series and say the starkness of the designs fits the stories. Some are even recalling the best Dune covers, while others want a return to the first edition covers.

Bring back the first edition covers pic.twitter.com/SqNSqKWuviJuly 11, 2024

Others say all very nice, but where's Winds of Winter? There's still no estimated arrival date for the unfinished sixth book in the series. Today (July 12th) marks 13 years since the last installment, A Dance with Dragons, came out.

For more cover design inspiration, see the Penguin 2024 Cover Design Award winners.