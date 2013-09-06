Painted shadows give life to an abandoned psychiatric hospital

An eerie creation for an abandoned psychiatric hospital in Parma, Italy

Examples of street art can come in all shapes and sizes, whether it's the traditional graffiti stance or more of an art installation approach. For his latest project, Brazilian street artist Herbert Baglione has been painting on the walls, floors, and ceilings of empty rooms and outside deserted homes in São Paulo and Paris, and now '1000 Shadows' sees him tackle an abandoned psychiatric hospital in Parma, Italy.

Creating eerie shadows across the floors, walls and doors, this is a project that would certainly make your hair stand on end. Adding old, dusty wheelchairs and teamed with the crumbling walls, '1000 Shadows' certainly makes an impact. Whether anyone will be able to stay in there for long is another story!

See more of Herbert Baglione's work over on his website.

