The Met's new game shows the art world still loves NFTs

Art Links awards NFT badges as prizes.

The Met NFT art game
Remember NFTs? Much of the world seems to have forgotten them after the boom back in 2021. But the art world still sees the potential of blockchain-backed assets. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has launched a short-session game called Art Links that awards players with NFT badges if they can identify connections between works of art from The Met collection.

