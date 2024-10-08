4 art staples are now under $50 for Prime Day
Make savings on colouring pencils, easels and more.
I don't know about you but I'm addicted to buying new art materials. There's something so exciting about opening a fresh new box of pencils, a favourite notebook or some paints. But this addiction isn't exactly cheap – and with the frequency I use them, they can sometimes run out quickly.
Whether you're a Prime member or not, Prime Day offers an opportunity to get art materials for less. I've sought out the top products in our guides such as the best colouring pencils, best watercolour pencils and more. Some of the products are on sale for Prime members only (get a free Prime trial here) but others are available for everyone, and they're all under $50.
Castle Art Supplies 72 Coloured Pencils Set: $56.99 $29.58 at Amazon
Save $27.41: This coloured pencil set is our top-rated for a reason. They're great for blending and layering and are comfortable to use over long sessions. And at 48% off, you really can't go wrong.
Faber-Castell Albrecht Dura Watercolor Pencils: $96.75 $49.31 at Amazon
Save $47.44: One of our top picks in our watercolour pencils roundup, these Faber-Castell pencils provide sharp, fine lines and super-strong leads. They're great for all kinds of art.
Paul Rubens Oil Pastel: $45.99 $36.79 at Amazon
Save 20%: There's just over $9 off this set of 72 vibrant pastels, which are our second pick in our best oil pastels roundup. They have strong, saturated colours and performed well on test.
US Art Supply Medium Tabletop Easel: $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $10: This is our top-rated easel for its sturdy build with lockable castors for easy mobility. It's very adjustable and now costs under %50. Bargain!
Elsewhere, we've found offers on older iPads and Moleskine notebooks. Or see the best deals on creative kit below.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.