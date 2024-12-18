Traditional art of the week: Darko Stojanovic

Darko Stojanovic is a painter of mighty heroes and epic scenes with a particular love of painting portraits and fearsome knights in armour. He also finds a lot of enjoyment in painting faces, fur, and anything that features shiny metal.

Painting in oils and pencil, Darko began drawing at the age of six, inspired by Star Wars and The Hobbit. He also works digitally. His clients now include some of the biggest around, such as HarperCollins, Renegade Game Studios / Paradox Interactive and Paizo Publishing.

Inspired by Darko's epic fantasy art but currently paint using the best digital art software? Then read our tutorial on tips to achieving a traditional painterly look using Photoshop. If you want to create art traditionally, read our guide to the best art supplies for painting.

For more of Dark's art, both traditional and digital, pay a visit to the artist's portfolio website.

Leoncoeur

(Image credit: Darko Stojanovic)

“A fine art painting of the most valiant knight from the Warhammer world.”

Todbringer

(Image credit: Darko Stojanovic)

"I remember the Storm of Chaos campaign from when I was a kid, so I wanted to paint a character that was nostalgic for me."

Vojin Jugovic

(Image credit: Darko Stojanovic)

“A painting of one of nine knightly brothers who fell for freedom back in

the 14th century.”

Fafnir Rann

(Image credit: Darko Stojanovic)

“A painting of my favourite Imperial Fist from Warhammer 40,000. He also has an amazing voice actor in the Templar audio drama.”

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).