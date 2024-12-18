Traditional art of the week: Darko Stojanovic

Inspired by The Hobbit to take up fantasy art, this artist takes us through his striking portfolio of epic art.

Darko Stojanovic is a painter of mighty heroes and epic scenes with a particular love of painting portraits and fearsome knights in armour. He also finds a lot of enjoyment in painting faces, fur, and anything that features shiny metal.

Painting in oils and pencil, Darko began drawing at the age of six, inspired by Star Wars and The Hobbit. He also works digitally. His clients now include some of the biggest around, such as HarperCollins, Renegade Game Studios / Paradox Interactive and Paizo Publishing.

