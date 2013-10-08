First glimpses of London's new superhero!

We all love our superheroes - but there's always room for one more. And so six of Europe's leading animation studios are taking part in London's Hero - a series of live design challenges to create the UK capital's first ever superhero.

At a series of sessions, each team gets just five hours to create a 10-second clip that shows a different stage of a new superhero's life, from baby to senior.

Curated by New York-based Cut&Paste and powered by HP Workstations, the contest has now released its first video (above), where you can check out some of the animators involved and glimpses of their work so far.

Open to the public

The challenge is currently taking place in a series of sessions at ZED, HP’s pop-up studio for creative professionals in London's Soho. The animation sessions, which all take place between 12 noon and 5pm, are open to the public and FREE - so why not pop in and watch some top animators at work? (As for the Closing event, tickets are limited, so be quick and register your interest here while you can.)

The remaining sessions are as follows:

Fred & Eric - 14 October

Animade - 14 October

Territory Studio - 15 October

Golden Wolf - 15 October

Closing Event: Final animation revealed - 16 October

