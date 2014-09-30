Tonight at HP ZED London: new challenges for previz artists

Last night HP ZED, a 'pop up shop' for creatives in London's Soho (7pm - 10pm), began in style, and kicking off two weeks of exclusive events for CG artists. There'll be plenty of talks, workshops and contests, but tickets are going fast - so make sure you register today and be sure of a seat!

Meanwhile, here's a sneak peak of what's going down at HP ZED London tonight...

Tonight at HP ZED

Damien Fagnou

Tonight at HP ZED, there's a great talk from Damien Fagnou, Global Head of VFX Operations at MPC - and this one you really won't want to miss.

Fagnou will talk about the challenges of previz in VFX and show some of the work on MPC’s new VFX previz pipeline created using Fabric Engine’s high-performance development platform and NVIDIA GPUs powering an Optix based renderer.

Having worked on movies such as Prometheus, 10,000 BC and John Carter, Damien is one of the industry's leading figures and his talk promises to be one of the highlights of HP ZED London.

Make sure you don't miss your chance of getting a seat - register for this session today.

Tomorrow at HP ZED

Things really heat up tomorrow (Wed 1 Oct) with not one, not two but three speakers from Jellyfish Pictures, an independent VFX, animation and motion graphics studio based in Noho, Central London.

In July 2014 Jellyfish Pictures opened its second studio in South London’s Brixton Village. CTO Jeremy Smith will reveal how they had to hit the ground running on its first project, a preschool TV series combining photo-real CGI with live action. You'll also hear from Dave Cook, Joint Head of 3D, on how they made a global hit for Samsung and Tom Brass, Art Director/Creative Lead, will look at how Jellyfish put particular emphasis on art direction and conceptualizing of ideas.

In short, an exclusive look behind the workings of a top studio, something no CG artist can afford to miss. Register here!

