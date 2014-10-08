Today at HP ZED London: behind the scenes of Doctor Who's SFX

HP ZED, a 'pop up shop' for creatives in London's Soho, features two weeks of exclusive events for CG artists, including talks, workshops and contests. But tickets are going fast - so make sure you register today and be sure of a seat for the sessions you're most interested in.

In the meantime, here's a sneak peak of what's going down at ZED today and tomorrow...

01. Sci-fi on a shoestring, 4pm - 6pm

Haz Dulull

Being able to execute your vision of an epic sci-fi film used to something reserved for the most privileged filmmakers with huge budgets.

Today with fast technology, accessible software and social media means you can create amazing effects, finance your projects and get the attention of studio executives all by yourself.

In this incredible session at HP ZED, writer, director and producer HaZ Dulull will explain how, with eye-opening behind-the-scenes footage of his recent short proof of concept film, SYNC, followed by an audience Q&A. This is a session you really won't want to miss - register here while seats are still available.

02. How to start a VFX studio, 7pm - 10pm

Will Cohen

At just over one year old, London's biggest new VFX studio has already established a reputation for quality work on films like Hercules and Snow White and the Huntsmen, and TV shows ranging from Merlin to Skins.

But it's Doctor Who with which it's most intimately related (the company was formed largely by ex-employees of The Mill who'd worked on the sci-fi series).

As Milk VFX celebrates its first year in business, CEO and executive producer Will Cohen talks us through the journey so far for the company’s six founder-owners and the team.

He'll take us from setting the company up in a short space of time to delivering the BBC’s Doctor Who 50th anniversary special in stereoscopic 3D; getting Milk’s pipeline up and running; hiring and developing the Milk team while maintaining its boutique proportions; winning a BAFTA; and even unblocking the odd toilet...

Milk created the Half-Face Man for the new series of Doctor Who

In his talk, Cohen will share insights and showcase projects including Milk’s environment and crowd replication work on ancient Athens in Hercules and the recent Doctor Who series debut episode, Deep Breath. Join us to find out how the team at Milk did it - register here.

Godzilla, Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men: Days of Future Past are just three movies for 2014 that MPC has worked on

In this special lunchtime session, Ben Owen, head of recruitment at MPC and Marc Knapton, VFX Supervisor and dounder at The Brewery, will talk about how to get the best job in 3D to suit your skillset.

Whether you're a student or graduate looking for your first job or a working artist looking to improve your position, these two experts will provide invaluable advice you can't afford to miss! Register here.

This content has been brought to you in association with HP ZED, a 'pop up shop' for creatives in London's Soho from 29 September – 10 October 2014.

With talks, tutorials and creativity sessions brought to you by top experts from leading studios like Double Negative, MPC, Milk and The Mill, as well as HP, Intel and Nvidia, it's going to be a must-attend event for anyone working in motion graphics, animation or 3D. Find out more here!