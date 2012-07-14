BLOG OF THE WEEK: Brand Perfect

Since Creative Bloq has been running, we've come into contact with countless other awesome design blogs that we just can't help but visit daily. These include anything from other dedicated design websites to personal tumblr blogs, all of which are filled with regular, inspiring content.

So, incase you haven't come across them already we've decided to start sharing our favourites with you each week, starting with...

Brand Perfect is an industry-led movement which brings together brands with the creative, design and development professionals that support them.

Dedicated to sharing knowledge about improving branding experiences in the digital landscape, its new community blog Brand Perfect.org launched recently and we're already regular visitors. The site provides a great space for creatives to debate and collaborate with anyone who believes that customers direct experiences with a brand are of more importance than a memorable logo or killer ad campaign.

Who's behind it?

Monotype Imaging, founders of Brand Perfect, joined forces with service design consultancy Fjord to create the site. Designed by Fjord and built by Implere and IS, the site is edited by Neil Ayres, who has worked previously for D&AD, Creative Review and Design Week.

Users can gather and share interesting web content on the site's dedicated moodboard functionality

What does it cover?

The website follows the Brand Perfect Tour, a series of one-day conferences which brings creatives together from all around the world.

Featuring article and case studies, the site is hosts regular live discussions for its community members, as well as collating research, materials and special reports from the tour.

Highlights

The site features a dedicated moodboard functionality to enable visitors to gather and share web content and hosts live online debates, details of which can be found on the events page.

