BLOG OF THE WEEK: Swissmiss

Architecture, design thinking, productivity, vintage, inspiring, interface design; these are among the many areas covered on design blog Swissmiss, proving there really is something for everyone on this site. Hell, there's even a moustache category for anyone with an avid interest in facial hair design!

Who's behind it?

Born in Switzerland, artist Tina Roth Eisenberg moved to New York in 1999 to pursue a career in design. Since then, she has worked for leading NY design firms including Thinkmap and Inc. before setting up her own studio and personal blog Swissmiss.

The site has been running since 2005 and now receives, on average, one million unique visitors each month. Besides Swissmiss, Tina also founded and runs CreativeMornings, TeuxDeux, Tattly and her coworking space called Studiomates.

Swissmiss has an extensive catalogue of design areas for creatives to explore

What does it cover?

It would probably be easier to name elements of design that this website doesn't cover to be honest. Visit Swissmiss, click the category filters at the top of the homepage and you'll see exactly what we mean. Gadgets, pregnant, made me smile, gift guide, favourite sites... the list is endless!

Highlights

The sheer amount of design that this site covers is impressive, especially as the quantity doesn't affect the quality of content. The website also features a link to an up-to-date jobs board offering designers access to many creative employment opportunities as well as lots of inspiring content.

